Summit Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Three games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Summit team, including the matchup between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Northern Iowa Panthers.
Summit Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stetson Hatters at Denver Pioneers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|-
|South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northern Iowa Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Thomas Tommies at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
