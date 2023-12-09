The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) welcome in the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Anteaters allow to opponents.

In games San Diego State shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Aztecs are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters rank 154th.

The 77.6 points per game the Aztecs average are 10.8 more points than the Anteaters give up (66.8).

San Diego State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.

UC Irvine Stats Insights

The Anteaters' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (40.0%).

UC Irvine has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.0% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters rank 206th.

The Anteaters' 78.1 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 68.6 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

UC Irvine is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego State put up 75.4 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 68.9 points per contest.

The Aztecs ceded 60.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.6).

San Diego State made 8.2 threes per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.4% when playing at home and 38.7% away from home.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UC Irvine averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (71.4).

At home, the Anteaters conceded 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.7.

Beyond the arc, UC Irvine made more trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2023 Point Loma W 71-51 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/1/2023 @ UCSD W 63-62 LionTree Arena 12/5/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 79-73 Grand Canyon University Arena 12/9/2023 UC Irvine - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/19/2023 Saint Katherine - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/21/2023 Stanford - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule