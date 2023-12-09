The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-1) will face the Portland Pilots (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. Portland Game Information

North Dakota Players to Watch

B.J. Omot: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Eli King: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Amar Kuljuhovic: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Portland Players to Watch

North Dakota vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank 166th 72.1 Points Scored 77.8 39th 288th 73.9 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd 233rd 31.0 Rebounds 30.2 266th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 9.6 14th 274th 11.9 Assists 14.8 56th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 12.5 249th

