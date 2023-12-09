North Dakota vs. Portland December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-1) will face the Portland Pilots (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
North Dakota vs. Portland Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
North Dakota Players to Watch
- B.J. Omot: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Eli King: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Amar Kuljuhovic: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Portland Players to Watch
North Dakota vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Dakota Rank
|North Dakota AVG
|Portland AVG
|Portland Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|77.8
|39th
|288th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|352nd
|233rd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
