MVFC foes match up when the South Dakota Coyotes (10-2) and the North Dakota State Bison (10-3) square off on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the DakotaDome.

South Dakota sports the 70th-ranked offense this season (24.6 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 15.4 points allowed per game. North Dakota State has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking third-best in points per game (38.3) and 15th-best in points allowed per game (19.3).

See more information below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 15 Games

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

North Dakota State South Dakota 445.5 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.9 (49th) 304 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.8 (54th) 245.2 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.8 (60th) 200.3 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.1 (70th) 2 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (41st) 6 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (18th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State this season. He has 2,315 passing yards (178.1 per game) while completing 73.2% of his passes. He's thrown 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 645 yards (49.6 ypg) on 122 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has run for 658 yards on 106 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Eli Green has registered 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 673 (51.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 40 times and has two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has put up a 615-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 43 passes on 49 targets.

RaJa Nelson's 28 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 363 yards (27.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has recorded 2,360 yards (196.7 ypg) on 174-of-258 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has racked up 804 yards on 171 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

Charles Pierre Jr. has racked up 442 yards on 67 attempts, scoring four times.

Carter Bell has hauled in 46 catches for 817 yards (68.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

JJ Galbreath has put up a 579-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes on 25 targets.

Jack Martens has racked up 27 grabs for 356 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota or North Dakota State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.