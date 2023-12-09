The Portland Pilots (5-5) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

North Dakota vs. Portland Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

North Dakota Stats Insights

This season, the Fightin' Hawks have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Pilots' opponents have made.

North Dakota is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Pilots are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Fightin' Hawks sit at 209th.

The 73.9 points per game the Fightin' Hawks average are the same as the Pilots give up.

North Dakota has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota put up 73.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.9 more points than it averaged in road games (69.5).

When playing at home, the Fightin' Hawks surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (68.8) than away from home (78.3).

At home, North Dakota drained the same number of threes per game as on the road (9.1). Meanwhile, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule