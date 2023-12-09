North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in McLean County, North Dakota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
McLean County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parshall High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Washburn, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garrison High School at Medina High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Linton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
