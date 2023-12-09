How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Kansas is 8-0 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 92nd.
- The 80.7 points per game the Jayhawks record are 13.5 more points than the Tigers allow (67.2).
- When Kansas puts up more than 67.2 points, it is 8-0.
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.
- The Tigers' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- When Missouri allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 7-2.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kansas fared better at home last year, putting up 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Jayhawks were better at home last season, surrendering 67.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, making 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Missouri put up 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged away (73.3).
- The Tigers allowed fewer points at home (74.5 per game) than on the road (76.6) last season.
- At home, Missouri made 9.5 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (8.8). Missouri's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 71-64
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
