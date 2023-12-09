North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Cass County, North Dakota. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cass County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horace High School at Williston High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Williston, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove Lutheran High School at Four Winds High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Ft. Totten, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
