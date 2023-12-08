North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walsh County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Walsh County, North Dakota, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Walsh County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Park River High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Northwood, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
