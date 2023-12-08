Karl-Anthony Towns and Desmond Bane are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies play at FedExForum on Friday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -185)
  • Friday's over/under for Towns is 21.5 points. That is 0.3 fewer than his season average of 21.8.
  • He has grabbed 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).
  • Towns has averaged 3.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).
  • Towns' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: +100)
  • Anthony Edwards' 25.7 points per game are 1.2 more than Friday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.
  • Edwards averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).
  • He has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Friday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
13.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -108)
  • The 13.4 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Friday.
  • His rebounding average of 12.1 is lower than his over/under on Friday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +132)
  • Bane's 25.1 points per game are 0.6 points more than Friday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.
  • Bane averages 5.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
  • Bane has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
18.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -120)
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored 19.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.3 points higher than Friday's points prop total.
  • He has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).
  • Jackson has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

