Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) after winning three road games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSNX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-5.5
|214.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota's 20 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 214.5 points 12 times.
- The average total in Minnesota's outings this year is 217.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Timberwolves' ATS record is 11-9-0 this season.
- This season, Minnesota has won 13 out of the 15 games, or 86.7%, in which it has been favored.
- Minnesota has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite nine times this season and won all of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.
Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|12
|60%
|112.3
|218.7
|105.3
|216.7
|221.7
|Grizzlies
|11
|55%
|106.4
|218.7
|111.4
|216.7
|222.3
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Timberwolves have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- When playing at home, Minnesota sports a better record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (4-5-0).
- The 112.3 points per game the Timberwolves score are only 0.9 more points than the Grizzlies allow (111.4).
- Minnesota has an 8-4 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|11-9
|6-4
|10-10
|Grizzlies
|9-11
|5-3
|7-13
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Grizzlies
|112.3
|106.4
|19
|29
|8-4
|5-6
|10-2
|4-7
|105.3
|111.4
|1
|10
|8-4
|8-4
|11-1
|6-6
