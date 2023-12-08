The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game road win streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNX.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Grizzlies 105

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 5.5)

Timberwolves (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-7.8)

Timberwolves (-7.8) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.7

The Timberwolves (11-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55% of the time, 10% more often than the Grizzlies (9-11-0) this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Memphis is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 6-4 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Memphis and its opponents aren't as successful (35% of the time) as Minnesota and its opponents (50%).

The Timberwolves have an .867 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-2) this season, better than the .182 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (2-9).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves have been led by their defense, as they rank best in the NBA by giving up just 105.3 points per game. They rank 19th in the league in points scored (112.3 per contest).

So far this year, Minnesota is pulling down 45.5 boards per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and giving up 42.5 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

So far this year, the Timberwolves rank 23rd in the league in assists, dishing out 25.1 per game.

So far this year, Minnesota is committing 14.2 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (16th-ranked).

So far this season, the Timberwolves are draining 11.5 threes per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.6% (11th-ranked) from downtown.

