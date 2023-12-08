The Drake Bulldogs (5-3) take on the North Dakota State Bison (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

North Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota State vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Bison's 73.8 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 76.4 the Bulldogs give up.

North Dakota State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 76.4 points.

Drake's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.

The 81.3 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 12.3 more points than the Bison give up (69).

When Drake totals more than 69 points, it is 5-2.

North Dakota State has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 46.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Bison concede defensively.

The Bison shoot 40.9% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Bulldogs concede.

North Dakota State Leaders

Elle Evans: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Heaven Hamling: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Abbie Draper: 8.6 PTS, 56 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

8.6 PTS, 56 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Avery Koenen: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG% Abby Krzewinski: 7.6 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

North Dakota State Schedule