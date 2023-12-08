If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Mountrail County, North Dakota, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Mountrail County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Town High School at Standing Rock High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 8

4:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Ft. Yates, ND

Ft. Yates, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Stanley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Stanley, ND

Stanley, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

