North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Logan County, North Dakota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Logan County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Center-Stanton High School at Napoleon High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Napoleon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
