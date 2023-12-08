Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Kirill Kaprizov to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Kaprizov stats and insights
- In eight of 24 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- On the power play, Kaprizov has accumulated five goals and eight assists.
- He has a 9.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Kaprizov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|21:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:35
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|19:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Home
|L 8-3
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
