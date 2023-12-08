Will Jonas Brodin Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
In the upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jonas Brodin to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Brodin stats and insights
- Brodin has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).
- Brodin has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 2.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Brodin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|24:14
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:10
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|25:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|26:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|28:12
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|29:46
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|22:34
|Home
|L 8-3
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
