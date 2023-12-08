Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
On Friday at 9:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Jon Merrill going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Merrill stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).
- Merrill has no points on the power play.
- Merrill's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Merrill recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:25
|Away
|L 6-2
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
