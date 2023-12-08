Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
Should you bet on Joel Eriksson Ek to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- Eriksson Ek has scored in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
- Eriksson Ek has picked up six goals and one assist on the power play.
- Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Eriksson Ek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:52
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|22:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-3
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
