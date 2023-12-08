Will Jared Spurgeon Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
On Friday at 9:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Jared Spurgeon going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Spurgeon stats and insights
- Spurgeon is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Spurgeon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:56
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:14
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:48
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 8-3
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
