North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Forks County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Grand Forks County, North Dakota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Grand Forks Red River High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park River High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Northwood, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.