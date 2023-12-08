North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dunn County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Dunn County, North Dakota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Dunn County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Des Lacs-Burlington High School at Killdeer High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Killdeer, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
