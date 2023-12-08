Should you wager on Connor Dewar to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Dewar stats and insights

Dewar has scored in three of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Dewar has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Dewar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 4 3 1 14:12 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:56 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:29 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 8-3

Wild vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

