If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Burleigh County, North Dakota today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Burleigh County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Bismarck Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8

7:45 PM CT on December 8 Location: Bismarck, ND

Bismarck, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Bismarck Century High School at Campbell County High School