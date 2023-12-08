Should you wager on Brock Faber to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

Faber has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:00 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:42 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:18 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:46 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:01 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:49 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:59 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 24:16 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 8-3

Wild vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

