For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Brandon Duhaime a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

  • In four of 24 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Duhaime has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:09 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:34 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 6:34 Home L 8-3

Wild vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

