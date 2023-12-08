Will Alex Goligoski Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
Will Alex Goligoski score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Goligoski stats and insights
- Goligoski is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- Goligoski has no points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
