Having taken four straight, the Minnesota Wild visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Canucks and Wild square off.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Canucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild concede 3.5 goals per game (80 in total), 19th in the league.

The Wild have 74 goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 23 6 21 27 16 10 30.8% Kirill Kaprizov 23 8 15 23 28 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 23 12 7 19 7 8 50% Marco Rossi 23 8 7 15 5 9 40.6% Matthew Boldy 16 5 8 13 13 16 28.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 70 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The Canucks are the highest-scoring unit in the NHL with 101 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.9 assists per outing).

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players