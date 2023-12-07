The New England Patriots (2-10) take a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Steelers vs. Patriots Insights

The Steelers rack up 5.2 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Patriots give up (21.2).

New England averages 12.3 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Pittsburgh surrenders (19.1).

The Steelers average just 15.6 fewer yards per game (294.9), than the Patriots give up per contest (310.5).

New England collects 57.9 fewer yards per game (290.4) than Pittsburgh gives up per matchup (348.3).

This season, the Steelers average 115.3 rushing yards per game, 26.6 more than the Patriots allow per outing (88.7).

This season New England racks up 103.7 yards per game on the ground, 17.3 fewer than Pittsburgh allows (121.0).

This year, the Steelers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (11).

This season New England has turned the ball over 20 times, while Pittsburgh has forced 20 turnovers.

Steelers Home Performance

The Steelers score 16.1 points per game in home games (0.1 more than their overall average), and concede 20.1 at home (1.0 more than overall).

The Steelers rack up 287.3 yards per game at home (7.6 less than their overall average), and concede 361.7 at home (13.4 more than overall).

Pittsburgh accumulates 179.6 passing yards per game at home (equal to its overall average), and concedes 220.6 at home (6.7 less than overall).

The Steelers accumulate 107.7 rushing yards per game at home (7.6 less than their overall average), and concede 141.1 at home (20.1 more than overall).

At home, the Steelers convert 34.8% of third downs and allow 42.2% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (36.0%), and more than they allow (40.0%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Cleveland L 13-10 CBS 11/26/2023 at Cincinnati W 16-10 CBS 12/3/2023 Arizona L 24-10 CBS 12/7/2023 New England - Amazon Prime Video 12/16/2023 at Indianapolis - NFL Network 12/23/2023 Cincinnati - NBC 12/31/2023 at Seattle - FOX

Patriots Away Performance

The Patriots' average points scored on the road (11.8) is lower than their overall average (12.3). But their average points allowed on the road (22.0) is higher than overall (21.2).

The Patriots accumulate 274.2 yards per game away from home (16.2 less than their overall average), and give up 301.2 in away games (9.3 less than overall).

New England racks up 170.8 passing yards per game away from home (16.0 less than its overall average), and concedes 224.8 in road games (3.0 more than overall).

On the road, the Patriots accumulate 103.4 rushing yards per game and concede 76.4. That's less than they gain (103.7) and allow (88.7) overall.

The Patriots convert 34.3% of third downs away from home (1.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 37.5% in away games (0.8% lower than overall).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Indianapolis L 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York L 10-7 FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles L 6-0 CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 12/17/2023 Kansas City - FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver - NFL Network 12/31/2023 at Buffalo - CBS

