How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (2-10) take a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Steelers vs. Patriots Insights
- The Steelers rack up 5.2 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Patriots give up (21.2).
- New England averages 12.3 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Pittsburgh surrenders (19.1).
- The Steelers average just 15.6 fewer yards per game (294.9), than the Patriots give up per contest (310.5).
- New England collects 57.9 fewer yards per game (290.4) than Pittsburgh gives up per matchup (348.3).
- This season, the Steelers average 115.3 rushing yards per game, 26.6 more than the Patriots allow per outing (88.7).
- This season New England racks up 103.7 yards per game on the ground, 17.3 fewer than Pittsburgh allows (121.0).
- This year, the Steelers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (11).
- This season New England has turned the ball over 20 times, while Pittsburgh has forced 20 turnovers.
Steelers Home Performance
- The Steelers score 16.1 points per game in home games (0.1 more than their overall average), and concede 20.1 at home (1.0 more than overall).
- The Steelers rack up 287.3 yards per game at home (7.6 less than their overall average), and concede 361.7 at home (13.4 more than overall).
- Pittsburgh accumulates 179.6 passing yards per game at home (equal to its overall average), and concedes 220.6 at home (6.7 less than overall).
- The Steelers accumulate 107.7 rushing yards per game at home (7.6 less than their overall average), and concede 141.1 at home (20.1 more than overall).
- At home, the Steelers convert 34.8% of third downs and allow 42.2% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (36.0%), and more than they allow (40.0%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 13-10
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Cincinnati
|W 16-10
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Arizona
|L 24-10
|CBS
|12/7/2023
|New England
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/16/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|NFL Network
|12/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|NBC
|12/31/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
Patriots Away Performance
- The Patriots' average points scored on the road (11.8) is lower than their overall average (12.3). But their average points allowed on the road (22.0) is higher than overall (21.2).
- The Patriots accumulate 274.2 yards per game away from home (16.2 less than their overall average), and give up 301.2 in away games (9.3 less than overall).
- New England racks up 170.8 passing yards per game away from home (16.0 less than its overall average), and concedes 224.8 in road games (3.0 more than overall).
- On the road, the Patriots accumulate 103.4 rushing yards per game and concede 76.4. That's less than they gain (103.7) and allow (88.7) overall.
- The Patriots convert 34.3% of third downs away from home (1.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 37.5% in away games (0.8% lower than overall).
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|Indianapolis
|L 10-6
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|at New York
|L 10-7
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 6-0
|CBS
|12/7/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/17/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Denver
|-
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.