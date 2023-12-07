The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Lantz Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Hawks put up an average of 62.9 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 71.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.

North Dakota has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.

Eastern Illinois is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.

The Panthers average 63.3 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 64 the Fighting Hawks allow.

When Eastern Illinois totals more than 64 points, it is 2-2.

North Dakota is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.

The Panthers are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Fighting Hawks allow to opponents (38.8%).

The Fighting Hawks shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Panthers allow.

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 19.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

19.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Kiera Pemberton: 8.5 PTS, 56.5 FG%

8.5 PTS, 56.5 FG% Nakiyah Hurst: 14.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 41.3 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

14.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 41.3 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Rakiyah Beal: 5.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

5.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

North Dakota Schedule