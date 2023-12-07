Thursday's contest between the North Dakota State Bison (5-4) and the Portland Pilots (5-4) at Scheels Center has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with North Dakota State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on December 7.

There is no line set for the game.

North Dakota State vs. Portland Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Scheels Center

North Dakota State vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 77, Portland 73

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. Portland

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota State (-3.7)

North Dakota State (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison score 76.0 points per game (156th in college basketball) and allow 75.8 (282nd in college basketball) for a +2 scoring differential overall.

The 34.2 rebounds per game North Dakota State averages rank 144th in the nation, and are 1.4 more than the 32.8 its opponents record per outing.

North Dakota State hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (142nd in college basketball) at a 38.0% rate (42nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

The Bison average 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (133rd in college basketball), and give up 96.8 points per 100 possessions (310th in college basketball).

North Dakota State has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 10.1 (58th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.0 (350th in college basketball).

