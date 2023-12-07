The Winnipeg Jets, including Nino Niederreiter, will be in action Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Prop bets for Niederreiter in that upcoming Jets-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Niederreiter has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 15:18 on the ice per game.

Niederreiter has scored a goal in four of 24 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Niederreiter has a point in nine games this season (out of 24), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 24 games this year, Niederreiter has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Niederreiter going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 24 Games 4 14 Points 2 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

