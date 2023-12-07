Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Ehlers' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers has averaged 15:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Ehlers has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 24 games this season, Ehlers has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Ehlers has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 56.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Ehlers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 24 Games 3 14 Points 0 7 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

