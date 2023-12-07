Will Nikolaj Ehlers Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 7?
Should you wager on Nikolaj Ehlers to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Ehlers stats and insights
- Ehlers has scored in six of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Ehlers averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Ehlers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|17:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:57
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|14:54
|Home
|W 6-3
Jets vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
