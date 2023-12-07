Should you wager on Nikolaj Ehlers to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ehlers stats and insights

Ehlers has scored in six of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ehlers averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 17:03 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:57 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:53 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:12 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 2 2 0 14:54 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.