Will Morgan Barron Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 7?
In the upcoming tilt against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Morgan Barron to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- Barron has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Barron's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|10:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:54
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|9:42
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|11:37
|Home
|W 6-3
Jets vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
