Will Mason Appleton Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 7?
When the Winnipeg Jets play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mason Appleton find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Appleton stats and insights
- In six of 24 games this season, Appleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Appleton has no points on the power play.
- He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Appleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|17:19
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Home
|W 6-3
Jets vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
