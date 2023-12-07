Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Scheifele's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Scheifele has averaged 21:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Scheifele has a goal in eight of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Scheifele has a point in 18 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Scheifele has an assist in 13 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Scheifele has an implied probability of 68.9% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 24 Games 4 27 Points 3 8 Goals 1 19 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.