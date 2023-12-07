Will Marcus Foligno Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 7?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Marcus Foligno to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- Foligno has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Foligno has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks are allowing 70 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|11:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:15
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:25
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|15:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
