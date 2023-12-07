Can we count on Logan Stanley lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan Stanley score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stanley stats and insights

Stanley is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

Stanley has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 2-1 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 6-3 10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.