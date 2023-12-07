Will Logan Stanley Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 7?
Can we count on Logan Stanley lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Logan Stanley score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Stanley stats and insights
- Stanley is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Stanley has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Stanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|L 5-3
Jets vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
