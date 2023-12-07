Kyle Connor will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Considering a wager on Connor? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Kyle Connor vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Connor has averaged 20:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

In Connor's 24 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 15 of 24 games this year, Connor has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Connor has an assist in 12 of 24 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Connor goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Connor going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Connor Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 24 Games 4 27 Points 1 15 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

