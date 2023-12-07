Will Kyle Connor Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 7?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Kyle Connor a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Connor stats and insights
- In 10 of 24 games this season, Connor has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- On the power play, Connor has accumulated three goals and eight assists.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Connor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|20:19
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:34
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|22:45
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.