When the Winnipeg Jets play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Joshua Morrissey score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

In four of 24 games this season, Morrissey has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

On the power play, Morrissey has accumulated one goal and seven assists.

He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:11 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:53 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 28:19 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 1 1 0 28:19 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:03 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 23:18 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 22:44 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:07 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 4 0 4 24:01 Home W 6-3

Jets vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

