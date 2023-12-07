Joshua Morrissey will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche meet on Thursday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Morrissey available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:27 per game on the ice, is +5.

Morrissey has a goal in four of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Morrissey has a point in 12 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points six times.

In 11 of 24 games this season, Morrissey has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Morrissey has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 24 Games 4 20 Points 3 4 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

