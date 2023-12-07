Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Avalanche on December 7, 2023
Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Scheifele are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets meet at Ball Arena on Thursday (at 9:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Scheifele drives the offense for Winnipeg with 27 points (1.1 per game), with eight goals and 19 assists in 24 games (playing 21:02 per game).
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Kyle Connor has racked up 27 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 15 goals and 12 assists.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Winnipeg's Joshua Morrissey is among the leading scorers on the team with 20 total points (four goals and 16 assists).
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|1
|0
|1
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
MacKinnon is Colorado's top contributor with 34 points. He has nine goals and 25 assists this season.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Kings
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
Cale Makar has 34 points (1.4 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 27 assists.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.