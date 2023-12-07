Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Scheifele are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets meet at Ball Arena on Thursday (at 9:00 PM ET).

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Scheifele drives the offense for Winnipeg with 27 points (1.1 per game), with eight goals and 19 assists in 24 games (playing 21:02 per game).

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 2 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 3

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Kyle Connor has racked up 27 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 15 goals and 12 assists.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 6

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Winnipeg's Joshua Morrissey is among the leading scorers on the team with 20 total points (four goals and 16 assists).

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 6 at Predators Nov. 26 1 0 1 5

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

MacKinnon is Colorado's top contributor with 34 points. He has nine goals and 25 assists this season.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 5 1 2 3 5 at Kings Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 at Coyotes Nov. 30 1 0 1 7 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 2 2 0

Cale Makar has 34 points (1.4 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 27 assists.

