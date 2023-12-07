Jets vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) host the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) at Ball Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+. The Avalanche have won five straight at home.
Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-135)
|Jets (+110)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- This season the Jets have been an underdog 11 times, and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.
- Winnipeg has a record of 3-2 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Jets.
- Winnipeg's games this season have had over 6 goals 12 of 24 times.
Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info
Jets vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|89 (4th)
|Goals
|77 (15th)
|72 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (4th)
|19 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (20th)
|14 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (18th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- The Jets went 7-3-0 over its last 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 line against the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 games, Winnipeg has gone over the total twice.
- The Jets total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.0 goals.
- The Jets have scored 77 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.
- The Jets have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 65 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their eighth-best goal differential is +12.
