The Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) host the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) at Ball Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+. The Avalanche have won five straight at home.

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-135) Jets (+110) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

This season the Jets have been an underdog 11 times, and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

Winnipeg has a record of 3-2 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Jets.

Winnipeg's games this season have had over 6 goals 12 of 24 times.

Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info

Jets vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 89 (4th) Goals 77 (15th) 72 (15th) Goals Allowed 65 (4th) 19 (9th) Power Play Goals 15 (20th) 14 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (18th)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets went 7-3-0 over its last 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 line against the spread during that span.

In its past 10 games, Winnipeg has gone over the total twice.

The Jets total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.0 goals.

The Jets have scored 77 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.

The Jets have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 65 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.

Their eighth-best goal differential is +12.

