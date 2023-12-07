Jets vs. Avalanche December 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Cale Makar and Kyle Connor are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET.
Jets vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-155)
- Total: 6
- TV: ALT,ESPN+
Jets Players to Watch
- Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has recorded 19 assists and eight goals in 24 games. That's good for 27 points.
- Winnipeg's Connor has posted 27 total points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 12 assists.
- This season, Joshua Morrissey has scored four goals and contributed 16 assists for Winnipeg, giving him a point total of 20.
- In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a record of 3-2-1 in six games this season, conceding 16 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 149 saves and a .903 save percentage, 30th in the league.
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors with 34 points. He has scored nine goals and picked up 25 assists this season.
- Makar has chipped in with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists).
- Mikko Rantanen has scored 12 goals and added 19 assists in 25 games for Colorado.
- Ivan Prosvetov (2-1-1) has a 2.4 goals against average and a .919% save percentage (ninth-best in league).
Jets vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|5th
|3.56
|Goals Scored
|3.21
|16th
|12th
|2.88
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|7th
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|30.8
|16th
|8th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|28.5
|6th
|17th
|19.59%
|Power Play %
|18.99%
|19th
|7th
|84.95%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|22nd
