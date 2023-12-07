The Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) are the favorites when they host the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) on Thursday, December 7. The Avalanche are -160 on the moneyline to win against the Jets (+135) in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+.

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Jets vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

In 14 of 25 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Avalanche have won 65.2% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (15-8).

This season the Jets have three wins in the 11 games in which they've been an underdog.

Colorado is 9-5 (winning 64.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Winnipeg has had moneyline odds of +135 or longer once this season and won that game.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 4-6 5-5-0 6.5 3.4 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.4 2.5 8 21.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 2-8-0 6.5 2.8 1.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.8 1.8 6 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

