The Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) will visit the Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) -- who've won five straight at home -- on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jets' game against the Avalanche can be watched on ALT and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 65 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.

The Jets have 77 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Jets are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 24 8 19 27 9 17 51.8% Kyle Connor 24 15 12 27 12 12 50% Joshua Morrissey 24 4 16 20 22 12 - Cole Perfetti 24 9 9 18 4 7 35.4% Mason Appleton 24 6 9 15 6 10 33.3%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in league action.

The Avalanche's 89 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players