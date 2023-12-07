How to Watch the Jets vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) will visit the Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) -- who've won five straight at home -- on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
The Jets' game against the Avalanche can be watched on ALT and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets vs Avalanche Additional Info
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 65 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.
- The Jets have 77 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Jets are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|24
|8
|19
|27
|9
|17
|51.8%
|Kyle Connor
|24
|15
|12
|27
|12
|12
|50%
|Joshua Morrissey
|24
|4
|16
|20
|22
|12
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|24
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|35.4%
|Mason Appleton
|24
|6
|9
|15
|6
|10
|33.3%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in league action.
- The Avalanche's 89 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|23
|7
|27
|34
|13
|21
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|25
|9
|25
|34
|26
|14
|46.7%
|Mikko Rantanen
|25
|12
|19
|31
|12
|13
|52.8%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|24
|10
|11
|21
|11
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|25
|4
|9
|13
|18
|17
|-
