Entering a game against the Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2), the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7 at Ball Arena.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Vladislav Namestnikov C Questionable Lower Body Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Ville Heinola D Out Ankle

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Samuel Girard D Out Personal Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Cale Makar D Questionable Lower Body Andrew Cogliano C Questionable Lower Body Valeri Nichushkin RW Questionable Illness Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Jets vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Jets Season Insights

The Jets have 77 goals this season (3.2 per game), 14th in the league.

Winnipeg's total of 65 goals given up (2.7 per game) is sixth-best in the NHL.

They have the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +12.

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado's 89 total goals (3.6 per game) make it the third-highest scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (+17) makes them sixth-best in the league.

