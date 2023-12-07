Can we count on Jacob Middleton lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Middleton stats and insights

  • In four of 23 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
  • Middleton has zero points on the power play.
  • Middleton's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:18 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:47 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:35 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.